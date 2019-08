Maple waffles act as the bread for these breakfast sandwiches featuring egg, cheese, and either sausage, bacon, or ham.

(FOX NEWS) – Listen up foodies.

New breakfast items are coming to Burger King restaurants nationwide.

The fast-food chain is combining sweet and savory flavors with the launch of its maple waffle sandwiches.

Each sandwich comes with egg and cheese but you can “have it your way” with the addition of either sausage, bacon, or ham.

The limited-time offerings are selling for just under $3.50 at participating locations.