AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — BSA Hospice of the Southwest stops by to tell us about dealing with grief around the holidays.

They also mention their upcoming Olivia’s Angels Hospice Christmas Tree Lighting. It will be on December 2nd at 5:30 PM at the BSA Hospice of the Southwest office.

Each suggested $20 donation represents a light that will shine on the tree throughout the holiday season.