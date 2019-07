BSA Hospice of the Southwest is hosting ‘Grief Goes to the Movies’ on July 18th from 5:30 pm – 7:00 pm at 5211 sw 9th street, suite 100, Amarillo.

Reservations requested by calling 350-1352 & 350-7655.

You can register online at: Hospicesouthwest.Com/grief-goes-to-the-movies