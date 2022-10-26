AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Women’s Ministry of Langston Memorial Church is hosting the 2022 Girlfriends in God conference to help bring women together to face unique challenges in their relationship with God.

This year’s theme is “Renovation: Restoring the Inner Man”. The ministry hopes to provide opportunities for women to address challenges brought on by the pandemic and living fruitfully while facing health issues, grief, mental health crises, social unrest, and inflation.

They will have sessions focused on restoring your mental health, self-care, and spiritual care, along with a girl talk panel, giveaways, and food trucks.

It is all happening Saturday at the Langston Memorial Church beginning at 9 a.m. You can check out their Facebook page if you would like to learn more.