Local faith leaders are looking to bring the community together for this year’s Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast.

For 32 years, the annual Prayer Breakfast has been an event full of prayer, praise, and worship. They want to bring together our area and pray as a community for our nation and to acknowledge our dependence on God.

Dave Munson will be this year’s featured speaker. The breakfast will begin Tuesday, November 23rd at 6:30 am in the Amarillo Civic Center.