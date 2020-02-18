Breaking up is harder in the age of social media

(FOX NEWS) — “Breaking up is hard to do”, so goes the son and in the social media age it’s even harder, according to a new study.
Researchers at the University of Colorado say modern break-ups of relationships are more difficult than ever because social media perpetuates memories of the relationships through pictures and texts and other “re-shared” communications.
The research team studying and interviewing people undergoing upsetting breakups in the last 18 months learning that you don’t escape people and memories when you simply “unfriend” them because friends continue passing on shared memories with others
The scientists say social media platform designers need to create algorithms with “social periphery” sensitivity, to help viewers hide old painful posts and pictures better.
