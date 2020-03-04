Amarillo College Political Science professor breaks down election results

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Aaron Faver from Amarillo College joined us in the studio to talk about the election and what it means for us here in the High Plains.

In the above video, Faver breaks down the U.S. Representative District 13 Republican primary race.

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson will face agriculture advocate Josh Winegarner in a May runoff.

The race had 15 people vying for Rep. Mac Thornberry’s seat.

Democratic Presidential Primary

Faver breaks down Super Tuesday’s Democratic Presidential Primary in Texas and how Texas is helping shape the upcoming election.