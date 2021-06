AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Brayden’s Gift is a local organization that is looking to raise awareness about autism. They will be hosting a clay shoot this Saturday, June 19 at the River Breaks Ranch beginning at 1 pm.

They will have team shooting, awards, happy hour, an auction and a reverse raffle for a Springfield AR pistol.

You can find a registration form and a timeline of events over on braydensgift.org.