Boudreaux’s Shrimp and Tasso Pasta

Today in Amarillo

by: Brad Pennartz

Posted: / Updated:

Shrimp And Tasso Pasta

  • 1 pt. Heavy Cream
  • ½ lb. Tasso, diced ¼ in. cubes
  • ¼ tsp. Salt
  • ¼ tsp. Black Pepper
  • ¼ tsp. Red Pepper (Cayenne)
  • ½ tsp. Dried Basil
  • ½ tsp. Dried Thyme
  • 1 lb. Dried Spaghetti
  • 1 lb. Peeled& Deveined Shrimp
  • ½ cup Chopped Green Onion
  • ½ cup Chopped Parsley
  • Parmesan cheese to taste (Optional)

Pour the cream in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Stir the cream when it starts to rise to keep it from overflowing, when it comes to a boil immediately add the tasso, salt, black and red pepper, and the herbs. Simmer for 8 to 10 minutes until the cream sauce becomes thick. While the sauce simmers boil the pasta in water until al-dente, then drain. Stir into the sauce the shrimp, green onions, and parsley and simmer until the shrimp turn pink, about 3 to 4 minutes. Ladle the sauce over the pasta and toss serve with parmesan cheese and garlic bread.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss