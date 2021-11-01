Boudreaux’s Shrimp and Tasso Pasta

Shrimp And Tasso Pasta
- 1 pt. Heavy Cream
- ½ lb. Tasso, diced ¼ in. cubes
- ¼ tsp. Salt
- ¼ tsp. Black Pepper
- ¼ tsp. Red Pepper (Cayenne)
- ½ tsp. Dried Basil
- ½ tsp. Dried Thyme
- 1 lb. Dried Spaghetti
- 1 lb. Peeled& Deveined Shrimp
- ½ cup Chopped Green Onion
- ½ cup Chopped Parsley
- Parmesan cheese to taste (Optional)
Pour the cream in a large heavy skillet over medium heat. Stir the cream when it starts to rise to keep it from overflowing, when it comes to a boil immediately add the tasso, salt, black and red pepper, and the herbs. Simmer for 8 to 10 minutes until the cream sauce becomes thick. While the sauce simmers boil the pasta in water until al-dente, then drain. Stir into the sauce the shrimp, green onions, and parsley and simmer until the shrimp turn pink, about 3 to 4 minutes. Ladle the sauce over the pasta and toss serve with parmesan cheese and garlic bread.