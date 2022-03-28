Ingredients:
- Sliced or Chopped Smoked Brisket
- Multi-Color Bell Peppers (Diced)
- Onions and Jalapeno (Diced)
- Pepper Jack Cheese (4 Slices)
- Horseradish Aioli Sauce
- 1 – 8 inch French Roll
Steaming Juice:
Beef Stock, Chicken Stock, or Water can be used.
Horseradish Aioli Sauce:
- Use 1 Cup Mayo, Sour Cream, or Creme Fresh as your base,
- Add prepared Horseradish to taste (About 1 Tablespoon to start
- Juice of half a Lemon and just a pinch of Salt
Assemble:
- Cut your French Bread open lengthways and open it up,
- Give it a good slather of butter and place down on the griddle until toasted to golden brown
- Take it off the griddle and place two slices of Pepper Jack Cheese on it.
- Put your Bell Peppers, Onions, and Jalapeno on the griddle to cook,
- You want them soft, but not cooked all the way through, then add the Steaming Sauce and place the remaining cheese on quickly so it will melt the cheese.
- Place your warmed Brisket on the bun, put on the Aioli to your taste, then carefully with a spatula.
- Pick up your veg and cheese off the griddle and place it on your sandwich.