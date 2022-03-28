Ingredients:

  • Sliced or Chopped Smoked Brisket
  • Multi-Color Bell Peppers (Diced)
  • Onions and Jalapeno (Diced)
  • Pepper Jack Cheese (4 Slices)
  • Horseradish Aioli Sauce
  • 1 – 8 inch French Roll

Steaming Juice:

Beef Stock, Chicken Stock, or Water can be used.

Horseradish Aioli Sauce:

  • Use 1 Cup Mayo, Sour Cream, or Creme Fresh as your base,
  • Add prepared Horseradish to taste (About 1 Tablespoon to start
  • Juice of half a Lemon and just a pinch of Salt

Assemble:

  • Cut your French Bread open lengthways and open it up,
  • Give it a good slather of butter and place down on the griddle until toasted to golden brown
  • Take it off the griddle and place two slices of Pepper Jack Cheese on it.
  • Put your Bell Peppers, Onions, and Jalapeno on the griddle to cook,
  • You want them soft, but not cooked all the way through, then add the Steaming Sauce and place the remaining cheese on quickly so it will melt the cheese.
  • Place your warmed Brisket on the bun, put on the Aioli to your taste, then carefully with a spatula.
  • Pick up your veg and cheese off the griddle and place it on your sandwich.