Boudreaux’s Crawfish Étouffée

Crawfish Étouffée by Boudreaux

1 STICK BUTTER, 8 TBSP.

1 MEDIUM SWEET ONION

½ GREEN, RED, YELLOW BELL PEPPER, DICED

4 CELERY CENTERS DICED

3 CLOVES GARLIC, MINCED

8 TBSP. FLOUR

1 LB. LOUISIANA CRAWFISH TAILS

BOUDREAUX’S CAJUN SEASONING

2 CUPS WATER

2 TABLESPOONS BETTER THAN BOUILLON ROASTED CHICKEN

HALF CAN DICED TOMATOES, OR FRESH AS YOU DESIRE

1 TEASPOON OF TOMATO PASTE

1 TBSP. FINELY CHOPPED PARSLEY

1 BUNCH OF GREEN ONION, CUT ON THE BIAS

Melt butter in a deep pan or pot and add the flour over medium-high heat to make a roux, stir continuously until the roux is just past blonde. (or darker as your taste desires).

Add onion, bell pepper, and celery cook until soft, but not translucent about 2 or 3 minutes, and then add the garlic, tomatoes, and the paste, and stir.

Add the water, and chicken base to the pot and slow boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 30 minutes, roux will thicken during this time.

Season the crawfish tails well with Boudreaux’s cajun seasoning and add to the pot, cook another 3 minutes.

Taste for final seasoning adjustment.

Put cooked rice in the center of the bowl and place etouffee around, sprinkle parsley and green onion over top and serve with garlic french bread.

Serves 4

Note: In New Orleans, they add just a capful of Louisiana crab and crawfish boil and diced tomatoes from the can.