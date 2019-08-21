Behr announces its color of the year

Get ready to start seeing this color everywhere, behr introduces the soft green" back to nature" hue as its 2020 color of the year.

(FOX NEWS) – Get ready to start seeing this color everywhere. Behr announces its 2020 color of the year.

Inspired by the beauty and serenity of the great outdoors, Behr’s 2020 color of the year is “back to nature.”

A soft green hue aimed at being “restorative and revitalizing”.

Bringing the outside in. Behr’s VP of Color and Creative Services says the company hopes “back to nature” will boost creativity, and help people feel more calm.

The neutral and natural green was chosen as this year’s color from Behr’s 2020 trends palette; each stain inspired by a different nature experience.