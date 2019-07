The winemaker responsible for "Woodstock Chardonnay" and "The Rolling Stones Forty Licks Merlot" is now venturing into space with two "Star Trek"-themed vinos

(FOX NEWS) – Boldly go where no wine has gone before.

“Wines that Rock” introducing Star Trek wines just in time for the new CBS All Access series, “Star Trek: Picard”.

Fans of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” will remember Chateau Picard was the family winery of Captain Picard.

A 2016 Chateau Picard Cru Bourgeois and a Special Reserve United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinefandel will be available exclusively at StarTrekWines.com.

Shipping will begin mid to late September.