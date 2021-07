The D’Town BBQ Cook-off is this weekend. They will be expanding this year so that everyone can enjoy the fun. On Saturday, July 17th, they will open the gates to the public beginning at 11 am.

They will have music, food trucks, beer vendors, and you will be able to judge some of the great BBQ for yourself.

General admission will be $5 for persons 13 and up.

You can find out more by calling the chamber of commerce office at (806) 935-2123.