Barbefeud at PPHM

CANYON, Texas — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum will host the TX vs. KC BBQ showdown July 20 from 5 p.m.-8 p.m. on the PPHM east lawn. Community members can purchase tickets in advance at Panhandleplains.org for $25 or at the event for $40, though only 200 tickets are available.

The event will include competing teams representing Texas or Kansas City style barbecue; teams will cook spare ribs and brisket for a panel of judges and attending community members. Judges will then choose the best Kansas City team, the best Texas team and the best overall entry according to the foods’ aroma, taste, appearance, smoke ring and tenderness. Attendees can also vote for their favorite team to win the people’s choice award. The event acts as a tie-in for the ‘Cattle, Cowboys and Culture’ exhibition now on display at PPHM.

“It was inspired by the ‘cattle, cowboys and culture’ exhibition, which tells the stories of Amarillo and Kansas City and how they are sister cities,” said Stephanie Price, Communications and Marketing Director. “I can think of nothing that ties them closer together than their love of barbecue, and yet, they both have two distinct and delicious styles. People argue all the time over which is better, especially in KC. Now, they can prove it.”

In addition to food, those attending can enjoy a DJ, beer and non-alcoholic beverages such as iced tea and soft drinks provided by Budweiser and Plains Dairy.

“My hope is people are willing to come and hang out with us on a Saturday in July,” Programs Coordinator Sam Biffle said. “It will be a really great opportunity to support the museum and hang out with community members. You can listen to some music, get some drinks, eat some barbecue. It should be a really relaxed way to engage with the museum.”