AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Haley Sparks from Rebuilt Life Coaching joined us on Today in Amarillo to show us some arm exercises you can do with hand weights which included lateral raises, front raises, bent-over rows, and curl-to-presses.

Sparks noted that adding weights will help to work the arm muscles and tone the arms.

Sparks also spoke about the importance of having a good support system for your nutritional habits. Without a proper support system, according to Sparks, you could plateau in both your workout and nutritional process and bad habits can ease their way back.

You can reach Haley on Instagram or the Rebuilt Life Coaching website.