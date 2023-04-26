AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Center City of Amarillo is accepting applications for this year’s Amarillo Community Market. The market will be every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., June 10 to September 9 at 1000 South Polk St. in downtown Amarillo.

The market provides an economic opportunity for local farmers, craft producers, artisans, food trucks, artists, and other creative people. The market showcases local small businesses and helps provide fun and healthy activities from fitness and nutrition to arts and crafts.

Interested vendors can apply at the Amarillo Community Market website. The website also provides a vendors’ handbook with the market rules and procedures.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.