AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Berkeley Hilliard joined us from the Amarillo Zoo and introduced us to Apollo the red-eared slider.

The zoo is giving your child a chance to bring out their inner detective for the Spring Break Camp. Attendees will be able to learn the difference between wildlife tracks, hear animal calls from throughout the zoo, go on a hunt for camouflaged animals, and identify an animal’s diet from their scat.

Spring Break Camp will be from March 13 to March 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day. The camp is for children 6 to 12-years-old. The cost is $200 per child.

Homeschool at the Zoo is checking out some aquatic critters. They will discuss the adaption of aquatic animals and learn facts like how fast a turtle can swim and why toads like to hang out near swimming pools.

It will be on March 8 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. for kids ages 6-12 and admission is $5 per child.