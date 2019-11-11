Ankle scarves are the new cold weather trend

Keep your ankles warm during the cold winter months without sacrificing fashion with these scarves for your ankles.

(FOX NEWS) — This winter, keep your lowest extremities warm and safe from the cold with this new fuzzy fashion feature trend.

Ankle scarves could become all the rage in what’s supposed to be a brutal winter forecast this year.

The trend actually started a decade ago, but with people now rolling up trouser legs and uncovering their ankles without socks, this becomes a hipper way to make a fashion statement.

The look has already been very popular in Italy.

Ankle scarves are available on various e-commerce platforms.

If you can’t find them right away, one writer says go get some kids scarves and make them work on your feet.