AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Anchored Life Academy is hosting a Support Series event for women who have experienced miscarriage and infant loss.

Those interested can attend an event on Oct. 12 or Oct. 19 from 6 p.m. 7 p.m. at BSA Hospice of The Southwest, located at 5211 S.W. 9th Ave in Amarillo.

The event is for women to both receive and give support to each other on the journey after miscarriage and infant loss. The event will include moments of sharing and learning valuable information and tools for living with infant loss. (Men are not excluded).