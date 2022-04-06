AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amtech Career Academy (ACA) announced its first annual car show scheduled for April 23 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Amtech Career Academy.

Car registration is $20, and food and drinks will be available for purchase according to the ACA Facebook post.

The ACA also reports the first 50 cars that pre-register by April 20 will have an indoor spot and will need to bring their car to ACC on April 22 between 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

First through third place will be awarded in each of the following classes:

1920s-1950s

1960s

1970s

1980s

2000s

2010 and up

For more information on the car show, visit here.