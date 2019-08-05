Americans do over 50 hours of work around the house each month

(FOX NEWS) – Summer doesn’t just mean having fun in the sun it also means working.

New research shows the average American puts in a lot of time around the house 53 hours of manual labor each month to be exact.

This, according to a new “OnePoll” study.

Researchers found the average person spends roughly 32 hours a month up keeping their lawn.

This includes mowing and watering the grass, gardening and pulling weeds.

Analysts say people spend another 21 hours each month doing work inside the home cleaning the rooms, doing laundry, and vacuuming.

All the hours add up.

If you were getting paid federal minimum wage for all your work.

The study calculates an average paycheck would come in at roughly $400 a month.