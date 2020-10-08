Amarillo’s State of the City 2020 goes virtual

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo’s State of the City 2020 will be in a digital environment, and have an online look, according to event officials.

The annual event – a look at where the city is, what has been accomplished in the past year, and how the city will work towards future goals – will be a virtual online event.

Amarillo’s State of the City 2020 will be available beginning Oct. 8 at 8:30 a.m. The event can be viewed here at missionforgreatness.com.

The event will include video interviews and discussions with city officials and leaders / representatives from across the city, according to organizers. Topics will include education, social justice, economic development, fiscal responsibility, and the police department, among others.

“Amarillo is a ‘City on a Mission’. The mission is to continue to create a city with the potential for greatness for all its residents,” said Amarillo mayor Ginger Nelson. “Despite the challenges of a national pandemic, this goal remains important to all of Amarillo.”

“This is what Amarillo’s State of the City 2020 will be about,” The mayor continued, “and while the format for this event may be different this year, the importance of the mission for Amarillo’s future remains.”

