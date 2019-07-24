Amarillo’s Kristin Key opens NBC’s ‘Bring the Funny’; makes it to next round

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo comedian Kristin Key opened NBC’s ‘Bring the Funny’ last night.

Bring the Funny brings ten acts onto the show before Kenan Thompson, Chrissy Teigen and Jeff Foxworthy choose six to move on.

Key is known for her comedic music and did her song “Drunk People Lose Shoes;” a song about Cinderella in the third episode.

The winner of the 10-episode series will have the chance to receive the career-changing $250,000 prize package and see their name in lights in the Bring the Funny showcase.

Key also made it onto NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” in Season 4.