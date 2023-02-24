AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dylan Long with the Amarillo Zoo taught us about Wolfie the Rouen Duck on Friday morning and detailed some of the zoo’s upcoming spring events.

The zoo is giving your child a chance to bring out their inner detective for the Spring Break Camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day from March 13-17. Attendees will be able to learn the difference between wildlife tracks, hear animal calls from throughout the zoo, go on a hunt for camouflaged animals, and identify an animal’s diet from their scat.

The camp is for children 6 to 12-years-old. The cost is $200 per child.

In addition, registration for the spring Animal and Environmental Preschool Program (AEPP) is open. Classes are scheduled for Tuesday mornings and afternoons starting on March 21st and running through April 25th. They will help connect your child to nature through hands-on activities, games, animal encounters, and inquiry learning.

The program is for kids 3-5 years old. It is $100 per child and they will have two class times, 9:30 am – 11:00 am or 1 pm to 2:30 pm. You can register at the Amarillo Zoo website.