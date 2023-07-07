AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dylan Long from the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo and gave us a closer look at Kirby, the Pink-Toed Tarantula. He also told us about some of the Zoo’s upcoming events for this summer.

The Amarillo Zoo will host summer camps for children 6-12 throughout July. Topics will include “Around the World”, and “League of their Own”.

The camp is $200 for a full day or $125 for a half-day, with before and after care available for attendees.

From July 10-14, travel around the world in comfort for the zoo’s Around the World summer camp. Campers will explore each continent on Earth and learn about the cultures and animals that live in each region.

And from July 31 to Aug. 4, join the zoo for the League of Their Own summer camp. The event will give attendees the opportunity to take a look at superheroes and supervillains and their animal counterparts.

