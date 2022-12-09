AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dylan Long from the Amarillo Zoo came on Today in Amarillo to introduce us to Katrina, the gulf coast box turtle.

The zoo will be hosting a one-day-only winter camp to help give parents time to get some holiday activities done and give some winter-themed fun for the kids. They will learn how bears hibernate, birds migrate, and how animals have adapted to survive the colder months. The holiday event is set for Saturday, Dec. 17 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is $20 per child.

If you are still looking to give back this Christmas season, you can donate using the Giving Tree at the Amarillo Zoo by putting money towards items the zoo needs to help complete the daily care of the animals. Giving Trees can be found at Rancher’s Supply and Wings, Wags, and Whiskers.