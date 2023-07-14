AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo gave the Today in Amarillo crew a look at Binx the Blue-Tongued Skink and spoke about some of their events going on this summer.

The Amarillo Zoo announced a winning name for their name the bison contest. Bruno beat out all the other names and is now the name of their new bison.

The Zoo will also be hosting one more summer camp for children 6-12 at the end of July.

Their final camp League of Their Own will be held from July 31 to Aug. 4 and will give attendees the opportunity to take a look at superheroes and supervillains and their animal counterparts.

The camp will be $200 for a full day or $125 for a half-day, with before and after care available for attendees.

Find out more about the zoo and its upcoming summer camps here.

