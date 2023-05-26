AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson from the Amarillo Zoo introduced us to the rubber boa couple Carl and Elle on Friday and detailed the summer programs at the zoo in June.

The Amarillo Zoo will host summer camps for children 6-12 in June. Topics will include “Wild Texas,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Feasts for Beasts,” “Around the World,” and “League of Their Own.”

The camp is $200 for a full day or $125 for a half-day, with before and after care available for attendees.

Explore the wild here in Texas with some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors at Wild Texas from June 5-9. Attendees will learn some safety procedures if they come across the wildlife that calls this area home.



For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.