AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo to show us their newly hatched ducklings and chat about the zoo’s summer events.

The Amarillo Zoo will host summer camps for children 6-12 throughout June. Topics will include “Wild Texas,” “Once Upon a Time,” “Feasts for Beasts,” “Around the World,” and “League of Their Own.”

The camp is $200 for a full day or $125 for a half-day, with before and after care available for attendees.

In addition, the zoo is going back to when it was known as Storyland Zoo as they teach kids about animals that inspired many fairy and folk tales. The event will take place from June 19-23. Campers will get a chance to listen to some famous stories, and even create some of their own.

