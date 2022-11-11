AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo zoo showed off Chris Pratt the turkey as we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday season.

There are many ways that you can give back this holiday season at the Amarillo Zoo. You can symbolically adopt an animal through their Zoo Parent program. The aid that you provide will not only go towards feeding and caring for that animal, but also support important improvements for the growth of the Amarillo zoo.

If you are still looking to give back this Christmas season, you can donate using the Giving Tree at the Amarillo Zoo by putting money towards items the zoo needs to help complete the daily care of the animals. Giving Trees can be found at Rancher’s Supply and Wings, Wags, and Whiskers.