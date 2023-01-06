AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dylan Long from the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo to introduce Bullet, the Domestic New Zealand Rabbit.

The Amarillo Zoo will be holding its Spring Break Camp from March 13 through 17, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Have your child discover their inner naturalist and sharpen their detective skills as they learn to tell the difference between wildlife tracks, figure out who is making calls at the zoo, hunt for camouflaged animals, and solve the case of the missing grapes using what they have learned through the week. It is $200 per child, and it is open to children 6 to 12 years old.

You can take someone special to the Amarillo Zoo for their Critters and Canvases event this valentine’s day season. Meet some of the zoo’s animal couples, and eat some hors d’oeuvres, all while you paint with instructor Melissa Haney. It will be at the zoo on Feb. 17, from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Admission is $35 per person.