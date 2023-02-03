AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo on Friday to teach us about the Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

The zoo is continuing its Anti-Valentine’s Day tradition with its “Roach Your Ex” event. For just a few dollars, you can name a cricket, mouse, pinkie mouse, rat, or chicken after your ex and the zoo will feed it to one of their snakes. In addition, you can name one of their leafy greens to be fed to some of their herbivores. Roach packages are available here through Feb. 15.

You can take someone special to the Amarillo Zoo for their Critters and Canvases event this Valentine’s Day season on Feb. 17 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will give the community a chance to meet some of the zoo’s animal couples, along with eating hors d’oeuvres while you paint with instructor Melissa Haney.

The zoo detailed that admission for the event is $35 per person.

In addition, the Amarillo Zoo will be holding its Spring Break Camp from March 13 through 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.