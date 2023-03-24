AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dylan Long with the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo on Friday and introduced us to Max the Eclectus parrot and detailed upcoming events at the zoo.

The zoo is getting ready for its annual Easter Eggcitement event which will start on April 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $6 per person, and children 2 and under are free.

Attendees will have the chance to meet all the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals during encounters, enrichment events, and safari shows. In addition, there will be carnival games hosted by the zoo staff and local businesses.

In addition, the zoo is bringing back behind the scene tours where attendees will learn how the Amarillo zoo started and encounter some of your favorite zoo animals up close.

This event will be the first and third Saturday from March to August at 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults (13 and older) and $7 for children (3-12).

