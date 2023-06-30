AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Berkeley Hilliard from the Amarillo Zoo gives a look at Sallie the Western Hognose Snake and tells us about some of their events going on this summer.

The Amarillo Zoo is hosting a naming contest for its brand-new bison. You can pick from some of the finalists: Brutus, Appa, Bruce, and Bruno. Submit your vote on the Amarillo Zoo Facebook Page.

In addition, the Amarillo Zoo will host summer camps for children 6-12 throughout June and July. Topics will include “Around the World”, and “League of their Own”.

The camp is $200 for a full day or $125 for a half-day, with before and after care available for attendees.

From July 10-14, travel around the world in comfort for the zoo’s Around the World summer camp. Campers will explore each continent on Earth and learn about the cultures and animals that live in each region.

And from July 31 to Aug. 4, join the zoo for the League of Their Own summer camp. The event will give attendees the opportunity to take a look at superheroes and supervillains and their animal counterparts.

Find out more about the zoo and its upcoming summer camps here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.