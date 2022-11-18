AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo joined us on “Today in Amarillo” to show off Tucson, the Arizona King Snake, and explain more about how he lives.

As the temperatures get colder, some of the animals may not be moved indoors to help them stay warm and happy. The zoo’s tortoises, monkeys, and lemurs will start having access to their holding areas. You can follow the zoo on its social media in order or check its website to find out more about its weather policy.

There are many ways that you can give back this holiday season at the Amarillo Zoo. You can symbolically adopt an animal through their Zoo Parent program. The aid that you provide will not only go towards feeding and caring for that animal, but also support important improvements for the growth of the Amarillo zoo.

If you are still looking to give back this Christmas season, you can donate using the Giving Tree at the Amarillo Zoo by putting money towards items the zoo needs to help complete the daily care of the animals. Giving Trees can be found at Rancher’s Supply and Wings, Wags, and Whiskers.