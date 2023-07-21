AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Nichole Robinson, education coordinator from the Amarillo Zoo joined Today in Amarillo and gave a look at Britney the Glass Lizard and talked about some upcoming events at Amarillo Zoo.

The Amarillo Zoo has one more summer camp remaining for this summer. The camp is $200 for a full day or $125 for a half-day, with before and after care available for attendees.

And from July 31 to Aug. 4, join the zoo for the League of Their Own summer camp. The event will give attendees the opportunity to take a look at superheroes and supervillains and their animal counterparts.

Find out more about the zoo and its upcoming summer camp here.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.