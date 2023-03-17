AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Dylan Long with the Amarillo Zoo joined us on Today in Amarillo on Friday and introduced us to Chad the glass lizard along with detailed viewers about the zoo’s new additions.

According to Long, attendees can spend Spring Break checking out some of the newest arrivals at the Amarillo Zoo like Bagheera the Black Jaguar and the new twin American Black Bears, Oyster and Truffles.

The zoo is also getting ready for its annual Easter Eggcitement event which will start on April 8 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Admission is $6 per person, and children 2 and under are free.

Attendees will have the chance to meet all the zoo’s egg-laying and egg-eating animals during encounters, enrichment events, and safari shows. In addition, there will be carnival games hosted by the zoo staff and local businesses.

