Amarillo Vision Specialists Celebrate 10 Years of Sight Before Christmas

Amarillo vision specials are teaming up again with the Amarillo chapter of Toys for Tots to hopefully help more kids than ever this year.

The annual event gives free eye exams in exchange for the donation of a toy. They have been responsible for collecting nearly $500,000 worth of toys for our area. It has also provided 1614 free eye exams for patients that might not otherwise be able to afford them.

This year’s event will be Friday, November 19th, and Saturday, November 20th. Both Amarillo vision specialists offices (located inside the Walmart Supercenters off Grand and Georgia) will be collecting toys and performing the free eye exams. There will also be special events throughout the day to help celebrate the 10th anniversary.

In addition, Walmart will be matching toy donations, and several other local and national businesses have contributed as well. Many businesses have set up donation boxes at their locations.