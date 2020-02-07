Amarillo Sod Poodles are offering Valentine’s Day packages delivered by RUCKUS

The Amarillo Sod Poodles are selling “Soddies Sweetheart” Valentine’s Day packages for the baseball lovers in your life.

They have packages for both kids and adults. The kids package comes with 4 vouchers for lawn tickets to a Sod Poodles game (excluding opening day and July 4th), 1 special themed Sod Poodles T-shirt, 1 Northwest Texas hospital kid’s corral wristband, and 1 Bundtlet Tower from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The Soddies Sweetheart adult package comes with 2 vouchers for a Sod Poodles game (excluding opening day and July 4th), 1 special themed Sod Poodles T-shirt, 1 inaugural season one koozie, and 1 Bundtlet Tower from Nothing Bundt Cakes.

The Sod Poodles mascot, RUCKUS will also deliver the package between February 12th and 14th to anywhere within the Amarillo or Canyon city limits. Each package will be $60 and supply is limited.

For more information, call the Sod Poodles Front Office or email tickets@sodpoodles.com