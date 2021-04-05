Amarillo Railroad Museum to host open house

The Amarillo Railroad Museum will be hosting an open house on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission will be free, but donations are always accepted.
They plan to have events that are fun for all ages including showing off some of their unique retired cars, models, a car show, food trucks, face painting, and a tour of a retired department of energy train.
