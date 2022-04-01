AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo Public Library announced book sale appointments are open starting Monday.

The sale will last three weeks, books and media will be priced by the bag at $7.50 per bag or three bags for $20. You will need to make an appointment for each person attending. Very young children especially those too young to be vaccinated should not attend because the library can only allow 10 shoppers at a time.

The schedule for the three-week sale includes:

Week one April 4-9 Friends Only week, will be open to Friends of the Amarillo Public Library schedule, here.

Week two April 11-16 is open to the public week, will be open to the public and anyone may make an appointment that week.

Week three April 18-23 is bargain week, shoppers that week will be able to purchase books for $5 per bag.

Monday through Saturday, there will be two appointment slots each day one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m. with space for 10 people in each slot.

For more information about the book sale and appointments visit, here.