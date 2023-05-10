AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police will be remembering fallen officers during the Law Enforcement Wreath Laying Ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on May 15 at the Llano East Cemetery Field of Honor.

In 1962, President Kennedy made a proclamation declaring May 15 as National Peace Officer Memorial Day. This year, it will also fall during National Police Week.

For the latest Amarillo news and regional updates, check with MyHighPlains.com and tune in to KAMR Local 4 News at 5:00, 6:00, and 10:00 p.m. and Fox 14 News at 9:00 p.m. CST.