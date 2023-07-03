AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – This morning LT. Wade Pennington and CPL. Cody Moore from the Amarillo Police Department joined Today in Amarillo. They told us a bit about their upcoming second Annual Iron Horse Shoot Out.

The event will take place July 19-22 in Amarillo, Texas. It will give both law enforcement and civilians a chance to hone their motorcycle riding skills but also provides a chance for novice riders to learn from the experts.

The proceeds will go to the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The club provides assistance to the families of certified peace officers and firefighters who are killed or injured in the line of duty. It also provides life-protecting gear that cannot be secured through budget funds and agencies.

More information on the event schedule and registration can be found on its official website.

