Amarillo PD releases more information on hit-and-run injuring 6-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) – The Amarillo Police Department has identified the suspect vehicle from the September 1st incident as a 2009 silver Dodge Ram with Texas tag #MNS-2479.

The vehicle has not yet been located and the driver has not been identified.

However, it has been determined that the vehicle is associated with a personal mechanic shop on the 300 block of north Birmingham.

The APD Traffic Investigation Unit is asking anyone with information on who runs this shop, or anyone who may have a vehicle in this shop, to call at 378-3038.

If you see the suspect’s vehicle, please call the Amarillo Police Department at 378-3038.

