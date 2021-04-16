Amarillo Museum of Art is showcasing art by local college students and faculty

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Museum of Art is showcasing local art with their Amarillo College and West Texas A&M University Student and Faculty Exhibition.

The exhibition will showcase the best works from current students and faculty as students gain a sense of pride in sharing their work with the community in a professional setting.

It will run from now until May 2 on the Washington St. campus of Amarillo College. The museum is Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

