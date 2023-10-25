AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Kelly Huckabay and Genie Robison, co-chairs for the Christmas Roundup joined Today in Amarillo on Wednesday morning and discussed the upcoming Christmas Roundup that will benefit the Amarillo Museum of Art.

The 43rd Roundup will take place on Nov. 3-5 at the Amarillo Civic Center. It will have vendors and merchants that will be set up to get a head start on holiday shopping.

Admission is $10 for the whole weekend.

Check out the full released schedule below:

Friday, Nov. 3 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 5 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

