Amarillo Little Theatre talks about their new show, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’

Amarillo Little Theatre is kicking off its newest show, Murder on the Orient Express.

The play is based on the Agatha Christie novel. It is a suspenseful murder mystery featuring an unlikely cast of potential suspects, including a colonel, a princess, and a countess, all with alibies. They are all trapped on board the luxurious Orient Express during a snowstorm with the famous Belgian private detective Hercule Poirot. After the death of one of their passengers, it is up to detective Poirot to find the killer before they strike again. The play is rated PG 10.

The shows are January 20th* & 27 at 7:30 pm, January 21th, 22th, 28th & 29th* at 8:00 pm, and January 23rd* & 30th at 2:30 pm. The 20th, 29th, and 23rd are performances that require the audience to wear masks while at the theatre.

You can get tickets by phone at (806) 355-9991 or online at www.amarillolittletheatre.org.