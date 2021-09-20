Amarillo Little Theatre is alive with The Sound of Music

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Little Theatre is currently running its take on a theatre classic.

The Sound of Music is based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp and follows the chipper postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of Captain Von Trapp, bringing music and joy into the household. But Nazis take hold of Austria, so Maria and the entire Von Trapp family must make a moral decision. It will also feature well-known songs like “Climb Every Mountain”, “My Favorite Things”, “Do-Re-Mi”, and “Sixteen going on Seventeen”.

The show will be running from now through October 3rd and is rated PG. You can get tickets by phone at 806-355-9991 or online at www.amarillolittletheatre.org