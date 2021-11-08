Amarillo Little Theatre features a new show, “Defying Gravity”

The Amarillo Little Theatre will be debuting a new show this week called “Defying Gravity”.

The show combines the lives of past and present into a philosophical journey around the Challenger disaster. It follows five-year-old Elizabeth who doesn’t understand how or why her mother, a social studies teacher (based on Christa McAuliffe) became part of the crew. It also follows along with other people who had experiences leading up to the disaster.

Shows are November 11th through the 21st. Some of the shows will require masks, while others will be optional. The show is rated PG-13. You can find tickets online at amarillolittletheatre.org or by calling (806) 355-9991.